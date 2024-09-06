Woman seriously injured in Milton Keynes collision involving an e-scooter

A woman was seriously injured after being involved in a collision with an e-scooter in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12pm on Friday (6 September), an offender was riding an e-scooter along Avebury Boulevard and travelled through the junction of Witan Gate, when they collided with the victim, a woman in her 60s, who was crossing the road.

The rider has then failed to stop for officers when they arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where she remains at this time.

An image appeal in connection to the incident has ended

One individual has been arrested in connection with the incident. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old man from Milton Keynes, who was cuffed on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. Thames Valley Police has since released the man on bail.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Carpenter, of the Joint Operations Unit, said: “We are specifically appealing to anyone in the area who may have ring door bell, dash-cam, CCTV footage, or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiry to please come forward.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report online quoting reference 43240429158.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”