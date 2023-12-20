Woman sexually assaulted by man when walking through Milton Keynes underpass
A woman was sexually assaulted when walking through an underpass in Milton Keynes.
At around 6.25pm on Sunday (17 December), a woman in her 40s was touched inappropriately over her clothes by a man.
She was walking from Milton Keynes Central Railway Station when she was approached by an unknown man at Kirkstall Place, in the Evans Gate underpass.
Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal to find the perpetrator today (20 December).
Investigating officer PC Foster, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this sexual assault by touching to please come forward.
“We are also asking anyone who lives nearby who has a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, as well as those who were driving in the area with a dash-cam, to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may be of use for our investigation.
“Anyone with information or footage can report through our online pages or call 101, quoting reference 43230564499.
“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”