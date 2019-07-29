Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight as she walked past Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes

A woman in her forties was sexually assaulted as she walked past Bletchley Park in the middle of the day.

The victim was grabbed by a young stocky offender who had gelled back hair.

Bletchley Park MK

He sexually assaulted her before she managed to break free.

The attack happened at 1pm on Wednesday July 24, but police have now issued an appeal for two specific would-be witnesses.

The first is a Good Samaritan who stopped to check the woman's welfare. He is described as a black man who was near the flats in Turing Gate.

The second is the driver of a vehicle that drove past at the time the assaul was happening.

Police

The offender is a white man, tanned, in his twenties, stocky, with hairy arms, stubble and black hair, which was gelled back and in a side parting.

He was wearing a black polo with three buttons done up and yellow writing on the chest, black smart cargo type shorts with a pocket, and a ring.

He spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer, PC Martina Pecorini said: “I am appealing to specific witnesses in connection with this sexual assault to contact police as soon as possible

“If you are one of these witnesses or have any other information about the offence then please contact police. You can visit our website or call 101, quoting reference number 43190226566.”