Woman stabbed following assault at Milton Keynes property

A woman suffered stab wounds to the leg following an assault at a property in Old Farm Park on Sunday night (December 16).

The incident occurred at around 7pm at a home in Bruckner Gardens.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, was involved in an altercation with another woman during which she was stabbed in the leg. She required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have any information about this incident to please come forward.

“A woman has been charged for this offence and investigations are ongoing.”

If you saw anything or have information about the incident, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ‘43180383642’ or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.