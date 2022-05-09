Woman suffers broken jaw in assault at Milton Keynes Central rail station

Officers are investigating an incident in which three people were assaulted by two football fans on Saturday.
At 7.50pm a group of men travelling back from a football match were challenged by another group of people over inappropriate comments they made to a woman as they exited the station.
One of the men then headbutted a man from the other group and punched a woman, breaking her jaw.
When a member of the public tried to intervene, another man from the group hit him over the head with a bag containing cans of alcohol.
Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
If you recognise them, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 568 of 09/04/22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.