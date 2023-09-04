Woman taken to hospital after robbers attack her and try to snatch rings from her fingers outside Milton Keynes club

A woman in her forties suffered a fractured cheek and scratches after ruthless robbers attacked her and tried to pull the rings from her fingers outside a club in MK.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at around midnight yesterday (Sunday) outside Denbigh Sports and Social Club in Bletchley.

Two offenders grabbed the victim and tried to grab her rings off her fingers and pull her handbag away.

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was injured in an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes

A taxi arrived and scared the offenders away, say police

The offenders are described as men, both aged in their late twenties and around 5ft 7ins tall of skinny build.

One was wearing a khaki-coloured tracksuit and had his hood up, and the other was wearing a black tracksuit, red and white Nike Air Jordan trainers and had a black ‘man bag’.

Police say the victim sustained scratches and a cheek fracture in the incident and required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident occurred early in the morning but I am appealing to anybody who may have been in the area to get in touch.

"Also anyone who may have been driving in the area and has a dash-cam, please check the recordings and contact us if it has picked up anything that could assist the investigation.