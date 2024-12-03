Woman who is 'hellbent on causing misery' is banned from setting foot in parts of Milton Keynes

A woman who has consistently abused, harrassed and exploited other people has been served with an injunction to prevent her from setting foot in areas of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kellie Smith is now allowed in prescribed areas in Oldbrook, Newport Pagnell and Conniburrow for the next five years.

The anti-social behaviour injunction was obtained through ther courts by Milton Keynes City Council following its investigation into Ms Smith and her ”prolific” nasty activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation found evidence that she was engaging in offences including drug exploitation, taking over the properties of vulnerable people and stealing their money.

Ms Smith is banned from entering certain parts of Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell

"Her behaviour included taking the bank cards of vulnerable men, making payments for her own personal use and using loan sharks,” said a city council spokesperson.

The injunction means Ms Smith cannot enter any part of Oldbrook, orChartwell Road in Newport Pagnell or Cleavers Avenue in Conniburrow for the next five years.

She is also forbidden from contacting three victims and interacting or associating with a further six named people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Ms Smith is caught engaging in harassing, abusive or exploitative behaviour or breaching any part of the injunction she will be arrested immediately,” said the council spokesperson.

Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health and Housing, Cllr Donna Fuller said: “This is a shocking case of consistent and prolific abuse against vulnerable people in our city.

"Someone who is hellbent on causing misery in our communities must face the consequences. My thanks go out to our colleagues and partners who were able to secure this strong injunction and stop this individual inflicting any further misery to the victims.

"We’re committed to protecting our community and won’t hesitate to take action against others engaging in this sort of behaviour.”

Milton Keynes City Council’s investigation was in relation to civil proceedings and is separate to the criminal justice process.