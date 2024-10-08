Woman who jailed for spate of distraction thefts at restaurants including incidents in Milton Keynes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nirix Stanescu, 24, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft at Reading Magistrates Court, all related to distraction burglaries involving mobile phones.
Between May 4 and July 12 2024, Stanescu entered restaurants in various locations, including Milton Keynes, approaching people eating meals and who had their phones on tables.
Stanescu would place a map or other paperwork over the phone, before distracting her victims and stealing the phone.
Four offences took place in Surrey in Staines-upon-Thames, Walton-on-Thames and Woking, with others in Berkshire in Reading, Slough and Wokingham, and one in Oxford.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Hanson said: “Stanescu would use distracting techniques to target her victims, stealing their phones when she employed these tactics.
“I am pleased that she pleaded guilty at the first hearing and has now been sentenced to prison as a result.
“I hope that her time in prison is used constructively to reflect on her offending behaviour.
“Although Stanescu used distractive techniques, this case is a timely reminder of the risks involved in leaving property in full view.
“I would advise people to keep their property close at hand, or out of sight, in order to prevent opportunists such as Stanescu targeting them.”
Inspector Chris Thoday from the North Surrey Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team added: “We worked closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure Stanescu was held accountable for her repeated and targeted offending that stretched across multiple counties.
“By reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, we identified Stanescu and her tactics for stealing mobile phones."