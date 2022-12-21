Woman who persistently steals from cars in Milton Keynes is spared jail for Christmas

A 34-year-old woman has been spared a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a string of theft from motor vehicles.

Leigh Ashwell, who lives in Wolverton, was described by police as a “prolific offender” who has caused residents great financial loss and stress.

She also pleaded guilty to charges of vehicle interference and fraud by false representation.

Residents posted CCTV photos of a mystery person trying to open their car doors at night

This week Milton Keynes magistrates sentenced Ashwell to six months imprisonment, but suspended it for 18 months.

Police say her offences had taken place in the MK area throughout this year. Last month officers put out an appeal for the public’s help in finding her. She was eventually captured in a citizen’s arrest.

PC Da Silva Melo said: “Leigh Ashwell made efforts to evade the police for several weeks until an eagle eye member of the public assisted in her arrest.

"I would like to thank everyone that has supported Thames Valley Police with report of sightings and especially to the member of the public who had a vital role in her apprehension and made it possible for her to be presented in front of the magistrates court today."

He added: “Leigh Ashwell was a prolific offender who targeted vehicles in the Milton Keynes area causing members of the public great financial loss and stress.”

Ashwell struck mainly in the Wolverton, Greenleys and New Bradwell area, where residents had posted numerous CCTV pictures on social media showing a mystery figure wearing a hoodie trying to open the doors of their cars at night.

In January this year, a brave mum outed her daughter on social media as the culprit behind the spate of offences.

Her online confession and apology has prompted a flood of responses from residents - all of them expressing sympathy and praising her courage.

The mum wrote on Facebook: "Right...I need to tell a story. It's my daughter who's stealing from your cars. It breaks my heart."

She added: "I've never stolen a thing but she is hooked on heroin and crack. It's no excuse....she's bled me blind on more than one occasion but all I want to say is sorry. I've got nowhere to turn."

Rather than expressing anger at the daughter, the residents and victims of theft poured out praise and sympathy for the mum in more than 100 responses.