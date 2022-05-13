Woman's necklace is stolen after she is hugged by stranger in Milton Keynes

The incident occurred between 3.45pm and 3.55pm on Friday, May 6 in Goran Avenue, Stony Stratford.

The offender approached an elderly woman who was walking her dog and asked if she would like any cleaning done. The victim declined and the offender reached around the victim to give her a hug. While doing so, the victim’s necklace was unclasped and stolen.

Investigating officer PC Daisy Barton, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the woman in this image to get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a necklace

“We would also like to appeal to those with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or calling 101 quoting reference number 43220195609.