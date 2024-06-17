Women attacked by neighbour in Milton Keynes after complaining about his noise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after woman was kicked and ‘continuously strangled by a man’ in her Milton Keynes neighbourhood.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault at around 7am on June 9, in Cleavers Avenue, Conniburrow.

The victim, in her 40s, left the address and, in a communal area of the property, made a comment to the offender regarding his noise in the neighbourhood.

The man grabbed the victim by her neck and made threats to kill her.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

He pushed her on the floor and continued to strangle the victim, before kicking her multiple times while she was on the floor, making comments that he would come back to finish the job.

The offender is described as white, aged in his 30s and tall, around 6ft 6ins.

He was wearing a white top, three-quarter length shorts and grey shoes.

The victim had cuts and bruises to her head in the incident, but did not receive hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Lamb said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who was subjected to a needless and violent assault.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this, or who may have CCTV or camera footage capturing the incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240269407.