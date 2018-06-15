Woodhill Prison murder victim is named

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continue to investigate following an incident at Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes on June 5, 2018.

Officers were called to the site by the Prison Service at around 3.20pm, following an altercation between four men.

One of the men, sustained serious injuries and sadly died.

Following formal identification the victim has been confirmed as 49-year-old Taras Nykolyn.

A post-mortem was undertaken, a preliminary cause of death has been given as head and facial injuries.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder were released under investigation back to HM Prison Service. The investigation continues.