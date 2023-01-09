Would-be Milton Keynes burglar caught by clever police dog is sentenced to prison

A would-be burglar has been put behind bars after he was sniffed out by a police dog called Cass.

Gary Cunningham, aged 44, formerly of Wood Street, New Bradwell was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday to 14 months’ imprisonment, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge after he pleaded guilty.

Advertisement

On Boxing Day 2019, at around 3am in the morning, Cunningham attempted to break into a house in Castlethorpe,

Police dog Cass did an excellent job in sniffing out the offender

Luckily the occupant of the house was awake and challenged Cunningham, who promptly made off. The householder rang 999 immediately and police officers started a search.

German Shepherd Cass followed his scent and she and her handler PC Brinklow tracked Cunningham down to a field half a mile away.

Advertisement

He was detained by PC Brinklow before other officers searching the area arrived at the location and assisted him, say police.

On his arrest, Cunningham had in his possession a crowbar, a screwdriver and a rucksack. These were all seized and have now been destroyed on court order.

Advertisement