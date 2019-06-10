Would-be police officers in Milton Keynes can now do an apprenticeship

Thames Valley Police is open for Police Constable recruitment through new entry routes called the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and the Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The PCDA is a three-year programme aimed at those who do not already possess a degree. Combining practical policing skills with academic learning, it offers an opportunity for student officers to earn whilst they learn, without building the student debt often associated with degree-level study.

Officers are warranted from day one of their training and on successful completion will be confirmed in post as well as awarded a BSc Professional Policing Practice. Applicants must hold a grade C or above in Maths and English GCSE (or equivalent) plus either a minimum of one level 3 qualification (A-level or equivalent) or relevant professional experience which demonstrates a capability and confidence to study to degree level.

The DHEP is a two-year entry programme for those who already hold a degree. Successful completion will result in a Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

Both programmes will run in collaboration with Bucks New University and all initial training takes place at our Police Training Centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.

Caroline Cookson, Lead Advisor Recruitment Marketing said: “These new pathways ensure a career in policing appeals to the broadest range of people, allowing individuals to earn formal qualifications in recognition of their initial learning.

“We remain committed to developing a force that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve and are confident these entry routes will provide a first-class foundation for developing our future cohorts of officers.

"Policing remains a career that offers a unique breadth of opportunity and security. We are looking for individuals that will relish the challenge, providing the highest level of service and protecting the people of Thames Valley from harm. If you think you have what it takes, visit the Thames Valley Police website to find out more and submit your application."