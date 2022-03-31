Yet another stabbing has taken place in Milton Keynes, police reveal

It happened at around 6.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the redway that runs underneath V7 Saxon Street between Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.

Luckily the victim survived.

A police spokesman said tonight: “We received a report of a stabbing during an altercation between a group of teenage boys and an older man on the redway that runs underneath V7 Saxon Street between Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.

Detective Constable Lucy Brydon said: “Knife crime is not tolerated in Milton Keynes so I urge anyone who knows the victim of this assault or has any information about this incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information should 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220137949.