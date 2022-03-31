Yet another stabbing has taken place in Milton Keynes, police reveal

Days after a 21-year-old died of knife wounds, another stabbing has taken place in MK

By Sally Murrer
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 5:42 pm

It happened at around 6.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the redway that runs underneath V7 Saxon Street between Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.

Luckily the victim survived.

A police spokesman said tonight: “We received a report of a stabbing during an altercation between a group of teenage boys and an older man on the redway that runs underneath V7 Saxon Street between Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.

Detective Constable Lucy Brydon said: “Knife crime is not tolerated in Milton Keynes so I urge anyone who knows the victim of this assault or has any information about this incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information should 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220137949.

Meanwhile the murder investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man earlier this week on Netherfield is continuing. Anyone with any information should call police,