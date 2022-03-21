YMCA scheme for victims of violence wins national award

A scheme set up by the YMCA to help young victims of violence has taken first prize at the National Crimebeat Awards 2022.

The Hospital Navigator Scheme was recognised for the important work it is doing to help young people aged 13 to 35 affected by serious violence in Milton Keynes.

The project reaches out to people who are hospitalised due to injuries received from gangs, domestic abuse or other serious violent incidents.

Volunteers are based at MK hospital's A&E department

Volunteers support them as soon as they present in A&E at Milton Keynes Hospital. Led by a Hospital Navigator, they work with the young people to provide signposting to mentoring and support within the community, including services provided by YMCA MK.

Hospital Navigator Tayler Tookey said: “Our brilliant team of volunteers have worked really hard over the past year to provide vital support to young people experiencing gang activity, serious violence or domestic abuse. We know that when people are in hospital, there is a reachable moment when intervention can be successful.

"It’s incredibly rewarding to see the impact this scheme has had on the young lives of those we have supported.”

The scheme was launched in June 2021 and is funded by the Thames Valley Violence Reduction Unit.

National Crimebeat is a youth crime prevention charity of the High Sheriffs’ Association in England and Wales. An awards ceremony takes place in London in March each year to recognise innovative and effective crime prevention projects led by young people.

A spokesman for YMCA MK said: We were delighted to find out that our Hospital Navigator Scheme was awarded first prize out of all counties nominated.

"In addition, the scheme was awarded the High Sheriffs’ Association Special Award, which is chosen from all adult-led and youth-led projects. George Anson, the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, supported all stages of YMCA MK's application and wrote a letter of recommendation for the Hospital Navigator Scheme.