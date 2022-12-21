You WILL go to prison if we catch you carrying a knife in Milton Keynes, warns police boss

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has warned of the tough consequences of being caught carrying a knife in Milton Keynes.

Since Operation Deter was launched this summer, local police have been taking a zero-tolerance approach to people who choose to carry knives on city streets.

The aim is to seek out and swiftly charge culprits before they go on to commit other offences.

There will be tough consequences for anyone caught carrying a knife in MK

"This preventative approach seeks to take dangerous people off the streets and help to challenge the culture of knife carrying amongst some young people, hoping to deter others from risking lives,” said Mr Barber.

He added: “We have begun to see tougher sentences being imposed on those found guilty of carry knives in Thames Valley. And this, combined with a swift response from the police, means that many are now finding themselves stopped, held overnight, in court the next day and beginning many months in prison.”

Recent examples show the impact of this zero tolerance approach are Scott Zubiena, a 27-year-old from Bletchley who was arrested on Saturday December 3 and in front of magistrates by Monday December 5. He is now serving a six month sentence.

Zubiena, who was wanted in connection with unrelated offences, was pursued on foot by officers in South Tenth Street in Milton Keynes. During the pursuit he disposed of a bag, which contained a bladed article.

In November, Luke Thomas, was arrested after a stop and search in Bradwell Abbey found he had a large machete tucked inside his jacket.

Two days later, Thomas, aged 23, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in court to one count of possession of an offensive weapon. He was sent to prison for eight months and fined £187.

Mr Barber said: “These results demonstrate that those who choice to carry knives in Thames Valley will feel the consequences.”

His words come during the city’s month of action against violence, marked by the arrival of the Knife Angel sculpture at MK Stadium.

The 27ft tall national monument is made from 100,000 bladed weapons collected in knife amnesty bins during police operations across the country.