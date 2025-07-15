Young man charged with series of motorbike thefts in Milton Keynes
TJ Lee Draper of Arne Lane on Old Farm Park appeared before MK Magistrates' Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court next Monday.
The move follows an investigation by Thames Valley Police into a series of motorbike thefts in Milton Keynes between 17 June and 2 July this year.
Draper was was arrested on Saturday July 12 and charged on Monday July 14 with one count each of theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, battery, and threatening behaviour.
A second man, aged 20, and from Nottingham, was arrested on Sunday July 13 on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily arm.
He has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.