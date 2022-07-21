Young man convicted of supplying heroin and cocaine to people in Milton Keynes

Yahya Mohammed, aged 22, of no fixed abode, today pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of controlled class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin.

The court heard he was found multiple times in addresses during drug warrants and police searches.

A number of phones were seized either directly from or around Mohammed and were identified as drug line phones.

Mohammed was remanded in custody until he is sentenced.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steve King, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Yahya Mohammed has been the head of a drugs line and utilised others in order to supply these drugs.

He added: “He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and this is due to the hard work and dedication of the Stronghold team who are committed to stamping out this type of activity within the Thames Valley area.

Milton Keynes magistrates have now remanded Mohammed in custody to be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on a date yet to be determined.

The conviction relates to offences that took place between September 2021 and July of this year.

DC King, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “If you have any information related to the supply of drugs in the Milton Keynes area then please contact us by either calling 101 or making a report online.