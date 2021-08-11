Young man fined for possessing cocaine and cannabis in Milton Keynes

A 20-year-old Stony Stratford man has been ordered to pay £771 in fines and costs for possessing cocaine and cannabis.

Magistrates agreed he could pay off the money at a rate of £30 a week.

Harry McKeeman admitted having 28.55 grams of cannabis resin and 2.64 grams of cocaine in his possession.

He was fined £250 for the cannabis and £374 for the cocaine. Both drugs have been forfeited and will be destroyed.