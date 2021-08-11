Young man fined for possessing cocaine and cannabis in Milton Keynes
He must pay a total of £771 - at a rate of £30 a week
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 5:12 pm
A 20-year-old Stony Stratford man has been ordered to pay £771 in fines and costs for possessing cocaine and cannabis.
Magistrates agreed he could pay off the money at a rate of £30 a week.
Harry McKeeman admitted having 28.55 grams of cannabis resin and 2.64 grams of cocaine in his possession.
He was fined £250 for the cannabis and £374 for the cocaine. Both drugs have been forfeited and will be destroyed.
McKeeman was also ordered to pay a £62 to fund victim services of £62 and court costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.