Young man is stabbed to death on Milton Keynes estate

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his early twenties was stabbed to death in Oxley Park this afternoon

Officers were called to an address in Carradine Crescent just after 3.30pm to reports of a stabbing.

Police on Oxley Park

Tragically, and despite the best efforts of paramedics at the scene, the man subsequently died at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

He is the fourth person to die of stab wounds in Milton Keynes over the past 10 weeks.

Tonight a scene-watch has been put in place at Carradine Crescent and four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

Police believe the victims and perpertrators were not to each other and there is no threat to the community tonight as people are celebrating the New Year.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovich from the Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a fast-moving murder investigation, and we currently have four people in custody in connection with this incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they have any information about this incident, or who may have witnessed an altercation in the area of Carradine Crescent, to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting URN 727 (31/12).

“The victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“I appreciate the concern that this incident will cause in the local community, but I would like to re-assure members of the public that we have made arrests and are investigating the circumstances of this incident thoroughly.

“We believe the victim and the offenders were known to one another, and do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community. However, if anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers on scene, or by contacting the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

“If you have information, but don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Ward councillor James Lancaster said: "What an awful thing to happen on New Year's Eve, This is NOT OKAY, not just here, but anywhere. I am shocked to hear this news."