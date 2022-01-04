Young man's tragic death over Christmas over Milton Keynes will help hundreds of poverty-stricken people

The death of a young MK man who was stabbed in the chest last week has already raised more than £13,000 to help poor people in Africa and Palestine.

Nagiib Maxamed was assaulted outside the Atesh restaurant and bar in Central Milton Keynes in the early hours of Monday December 27. He had gone out on Boxing Day night to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Nagiib Maxamed

Meanwhile a friend of Nagiib's has organised a fundraising page to raise money in his memory. You can view the appeal here.

All cash raised will go towards three projects to bring water to people who need it in Africa and Palestine. Some will pay for building a basic water well in Africa, which will provide fresh water for up to 300 people while more will build a Provide 100,000 litre clean water tank.

The remainder will provide 50,000 litres of water in Palestine, where 1000 families can benefit.

The fundraiser's target was £13,500 and already £13,185 has been donated.

The stabbing happened outside the Atesh bar and restaurant at Central Milton Keynes

The page states that the projects will be a "beautiful and ongoing" Sadaqah Jaariya for Nagiib. Sadaqah Jaariya is a Leading Muslim charity that funds transformative projects to empower people to lift themselves out of poverty.

The appeal adds: "May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdous, forgive his sins and have mercy on him and give his family Sabr (endurance) in this difficult time."

In the Muslim faith Jannatul Firdaus would be the highest level of heaven, where people would find Prophet Muhammad.

The police investigation into Nagiib's death is this week continuing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Maxamed at what must be an extremely difficult time for them. We are rapidly progressing a number of lines of inquiry in order to trace those responsible.

"We are aware that there may be more people who have witness information that have not yet come forward and I would ask them to please get in touch as soon as possible. We are specifically appealing to anyone who may have any photos or videos from inside the venue, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210581126 or they can report online on our website.