Young Milton Keynes man jailed for intent to supply heroin and cocaine

A 22-year-old man caught red-handed with a “substantial amount” of Class A drugs has now been sent to prison.

Mokter Mohamoed, aged 22, of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to three years and four months at Amersham Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin, and one count of possessing criminal property at the same court on 27 November last year.

At around 11am on 15 May last year, police were alerted to people using drugs on a driveway in Wavendon Gate.

Officers attended and spoke to Mohamoed, who initially provided false details.

The officers searched Mohamoed and seized a mobile phone from Mohamoed, which contained evidence linking him to the supply of class A drugs.

The officers also searched the room he was in and seized crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £8,000 and £8,550 in cash.

Mohamoed was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven King, of the Proactive Investigation Team, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Our officers found Mokter Mohamoed in a room with a substantial amount of class A drugs and cash, proving he was a trusted member of an illegal drug-dealing network in Milton Keynes.

“Our disruption of Mohamoed’s offending and the wider drug-dealing network would have caused an impact to the supply within Milton Keynes.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stop the illegal supply of class A drugs but we need the public’s support.

“If you have any information around illegal drugs and those supplying them, then please either call 101 or contact us via our website.

“You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers, which is a charity independent of the police, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”