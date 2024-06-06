Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes man who committed murder when he was 16 has battered two female prison officers while serving his life sentence.

Alfie Pride, now 20, blamed the violent attack on "having a bad day".

He is serving a life sentence in Staffordshire's Young Offenders Prison Swinfen Hall after he stabbed MK teenager Lewis Wenman to death on Springfield in November 2020.

Lewis was just 17 and the two boys had never met but knew each other through peers. But they’d had had an argument over the phone a few days before the murder because of contact between respective friends.

A safeguarding review later outlined how Pride had previously been a victim of modern slavery and was moved from Northants to supported accommodation in Milton Keynes to get him away from gangs.

He received a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years, with police saying afterwards: “"This case demonstrates yet again the consequences of carrying and using knives. If Pride had not been carrying a knife that day, Lewis would still be alive.”

But yesterday (Wednesday) the young man was up before the court again, this time pleading guilty to assaulting the prison officers.

Stafford Crown Court heard he set upon the women in in February last year as he was being ushered back to his cell from the showers. Prison officer Chloe Ganning touched his arm to urge him to move along he punched her full in the face, repeatedly hitting her until she fell on the floor.

He then attacked nearby prison officer Georgina Pratt, raining blows on her face and head until she too lay on the floor. He ran off up the stairs with other officers giving chase, two of whom fell over, before he was restrained on the landing.When interviewed after the attack, Pride said: "I was having a bad day."Prison officer Ganning was rushed to hospital after the attack, her eyelid was split, was concussed and was left with a scar by the assault, prison officer Pratt's jaw was hurt as well as having mouth and ear injuries.Pride pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm regarding prison officer Chloe Ganning and assaulting an emergency worker for the attack on prison officer Georgina Pratt.The court was played footage of the attack which had been captured on the prison's CCTV system. Defending Pride, Mark Moore said his client was remorseful for the attack and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."His life experience has been disastrous, he was a witness of domestic violence from the age of three, his mother is a drug addict, his father was in and out of jail before dying, he witnessed his friend being stabbed to death aged 13. He was stabbed himself as a 14-year-old, and was also shot. He was exploited by gangs in the Milton Keynes area from a young age,” he said."On the day of the offence, he had been told two troubling pieces of news about his family, one of which was his mother had relapsed into drugs. His remorse is genuine."Judge Kristina Montgomery sentenced Pride to six months for each offence, to run concurrently with each other, but to run consecutive after serving his sentence for murder.

Before being eligible for parole after his life sentence Pride will have to serve this six month term.