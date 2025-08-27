Young woman of 23 is arrested for breaching injunction, robbery and assault in Milton Keynes

The young woman has been charged

A woman aged just 23 has been arrested for serious offences after sharp-eyed police officers spotted her in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was already the subject of a civil injunction issued by Milton Keynes City Council not to visit certain areas.

The prohibition was related to ongoing anti-social behaviour and criminality in the Central Milton Keynes area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday August 26, the Central Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the woman where she should not be and promptly arrested her.

The officers then did some research – and charged her with two more offences.

A TVP spokesperson said: “Thanks to the expeditious teamwork of our colleagues from ICR Teams 1, 5 & 2 throughout the evening, overnight and into this morning, two further breaches... were identified along with other outstanding offences, and the female was charged with the following: breach of a civil injunction, robbery. assault of a constable in the execution of his duty.”

They added: “She has been remanded in custody and will be produced before Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for the PACE offences, followed by a hearing with a County Court Judge regarding the civil injunction breach, with the assistance of our colleagues from the Anti-Social Behaviour Team at Milton Keynes City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such behaviour can have a “long-lasting and detrimental impact” on residents and local businesses, said the spokesperson.

“This is a positive outcome for the community, and we remain committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and keeping Milton Keynes safe. Everyone deserves safe place to live and work.”