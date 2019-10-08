Youths cycle into Sainsbury's and then assault two elderly people in Milton Keynes

Police are searching for two youths who rode their bikes into a busy Milton Keynes supermarket and then assaulted two elderly members of the public.

The disgraceful incident took place on Friday October 4 at Sainsbury's in Shenley Church End.

The Sainsbury's store in question

Police have put the following appeal on Twitter: “We are investigating an incident involving two youths cycling inside the store.

"Outside they assaulted two elderly members of the public.

"If you witnessed this call 101 or report online quoting 43190307893."