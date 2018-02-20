Cruelty of dog fighting to be exposed at Lush Cosmetics event in Milton Keynes

The hard truth about dog fighting in the UK will be highlighted at the Lush Cosmetics store in Milton Keynes this weekend.

Campaigners from the League Against Cruel Sports will be joining forces with Lush Cosmetics staff in their store on Saturday, February 24, to put the spotlight on this horrific form of animal abuse and call for more action to stamp it out.

Dog fighting as a sport was banned more than 180 years ago, as even then it was considered barbaric, and yet this horrendous form of abuse continues.

Ongoing investigations by the League Against Cruel Sports investigators show that dog fighters are active across the country and the charity is working with local communities and the police to raise awareness and uncover this hideous crime.

Dogs involved in fighting live traumatic lives, brutalised by training methods, and subject to untold physical and mental suffering.

Among the measures being called for to address the issue are:

Custodial sentences for dog fighters to be increased to a maximum of five years

A register of dog fighting offenders which will prevent them from getting easy access to more animals to abuse

Making it an offence to own a video of dog fighting regardless of where in the world it was made

League Against Cruel Sports dog fighting programme manager, Suzanne Heaney, said: “Dogs forced into fighting suffer terrible injuries, both during fights and at the hands of their vicious owners. It’s great to be working with Lush to highlight our campaign for tougher sentences and a national register for those found guilty of dog fighting and other cruelty offences. Man’s best friend deserves better.”

The image (top) shows Bella, who was found in the West Midlands. She had horrific scarring to her face and body believed to be consistent with dog fighting. She was treated by vets for her injuries and has now been successfully rehomed.

The Lush cosmetics store in Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes will be open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, February 24.

The dog fighting display runs all day and throughout the following week.

