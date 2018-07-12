Cultures of the world unite for picnic and free entertainment in Milton Keynes

Enjoy the great outdoors and join a celebration of cultures from across the world at a special event being held in Milton Keynes.

The Parks Trust, the self-financing charity that manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of the city’s green space, is preparing for its annual World Picnic celebration.

World Picnic at Campbell Park

The free fun day with music and much more will be held in the Campbell Park Meadow on Sunday, July 29, between 1pm and 6pm.

This hugely popular event offers visitors the chance to experience and celebrate the many cultures of the world, with a wide variety of music and dance acts performing throughout the day.

There are some new features this year. There will be two stages - the main stage and the bandstand stage - all featuring a diverse and exciting range of performers. The bandstand stage will focus on live, acoustic performances.

Highlights from the main stage include Mariachi Las Adelitas, an all-female mariachi band.

There will also be the opportunity to join Inta Africa at a drop-in workshop between 1pm and 4pm to try your hand at African drumming and have a go getting in tune with a didgeridoo.

Inta Africa will help visitors express themselves through high energy drumming and didgeridoo workshops that will bring people together and get people dancing.

Parking is available along Silbury Boulevard.

For more information please visit www.theparkstrust.com