Customers vote Newport Pagnell one of the worst service stations in England

When the road ahead is long, and you need a little liquid refreshment, somewhere to stretch your legs, or a trip to the toilet, the sign for the next service station is a welcome relief.

But in a servey of England's best and worst service stations Newport Pagnell, wihich is operated by Welcome Break, has been voted as one of the worst.

Travel watchdog Transport Focus asked customers to share their views on the best and the worst of the pit-stops.

Norton Canes on the M6 toll road came tops with a 100% satisfaction rating. But Thurrock on the M25, satisfied just 68% and was voted worst.

Newport Pagnell came fourth from bottom on the list of 111 services, with 9,600 customers questioned on factors including food, toilet facilities and staffing.