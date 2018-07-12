Cyclist from Milton Keynes makes world record attempt on double ‘End to End’ in memory of brother

A keen Milton Keynes cyclist has attempted a world record double ‘End to End’ ride in memory of his brother.

Idai Makaya, 44, rode from Land’s End to John o’Groats and back - a distance of 1,767 miles - on a stand-up bike, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record of 11 days, 10 hours and 37 minutes

Idai, a business manager in the healthcare industry, was joined by about 80 other riders from around the country in the marathon attempt, which ended on July 5 and covered about 150 miles each day.

He made the double ride in memory of his late brother Garai, who died in a skydiving accident last year.

The ride was aimed at raising funds to make a documentary film about the skydiving community his brother established in Botswana and the charitable causes his skydiving projects supported. The proceeds of the fundraising and of the film itself will be used to continue to support those charitable causes.

Idai said: “We fought high temperatures (above 30 degrees) and strong winds to put in 150-165 miles each day in order to complete the 1,767-mile ride in under 11.5 days.

“Many cyclists joined us for parts of the journey, with some only doing just a few miles and others riding over 300-miles with us. At the end of each half of the ride I scattered a portion of the ashes from my brother’s cremation.”

Details of his 2018 Longest Ride Challenge, a list of riders taking part and more information at www.idaimakaya.com