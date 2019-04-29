Dad of missing girl Leah Croucher makes emotional plea to the people of Milton Keynes

The parents of missing Leah Croucher have taken to social media for the first time to spread their own “beautiful, kind daughter”.

It is now almost 11 weeks since Leah got up in the morning, left for work as usual, and vanished off the face of the earth.

Leah with her dad

Her desperate dad John, who has just had his birthday without her, wrote on Facebook: “Within half an hour of her leaving our family home Leah's mobile was turned off and she vanished without a trace.

“Her phone has not been switched back on. She has not used her bank card. She did not take any clothes with her. She has not been on any of her social media accounts. She did not, it seems, make any plans to run away.”

Nothing that Leah was wearing or carrying that day has been found anywhere.

John said: “So my wife and I have the same original questions facing us as we did that night when we had to face the truth that Leah wasn’t coming home. Where is she? Why is she not coming home? What or who is stopping her?”

Leah has been missing for nearly 11 weeks

The last police appeal centred around witnesses who saw someone matching Leah’s description looking upset and crying at Furzton lake on the morning she went missing.

“There have been no significant phone calls as a result of this appeal,” said John.

He added: “We are desperate for information about what has happened to our daughter. Please rack your brains. We need your help.”

John has thanked police and friends for their “tireless efforts” and is urging people in MK to spread the message far and wide.

He said; “Our liaison officer calls this “Leah’s city”. We replied ‘not yet...’”

John concluded: Leah, we don’t want you to come home. WE NEED YOU TO COME HOME. Being separated from you hurts. It physically hurts.

“Life is empty without you here to share it with us. We need you here where you belong. Safe, happy and loved unconditionally.”

Anybody with any information at all should call police on 101 or call in at a police station.

They can also call Crimestoppers free of charge on 0800 55511. Crimestoppers will respect a caller's anonymity, will not ask for a name and not try to trace any calls.