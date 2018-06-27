Dance school in Bletchley wins rave reviews for showcase of Matilda

Pupils at Attitude School of Dance in Bletchley are feeling proud of themselves after making a good impression on their friends and family with their latest show.

The youngsters presented Matilda The Dance Show at Stantonbury Theatre on Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2.

Roald Dahl’s treasured children’s tale was brought to life in 35 dance numbers, with colourful costumes and fun choreography for dancers aged three years old and up.

Audience member Misty Rainbow said: “I was amazed by the variety of different dance styles.”

Pupils have now got the performing bug and are looking forward to starting work on Attitude School of Dance’s 2019 show. This next production is being based on the board game Cludeo and performances will be held at Stantonbury Theatre on Friday May 31 2019 and Saturday June 1 2019.