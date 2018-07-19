Dancers from Milton Keynes academy bring the glitterball home

Talented young dancers from Milton Keynes have brought the glitterball tropy home after winning a competition.

The team from Shepherdswell Academy amazed audiences in front of a fully packed theatre as their brilliant dancers waltzed and cha cha cha’d to achieve first place at the final of Dancing School’s UK.

After winning their heat in January, 14 children from the academy in Springfield went onto the grand final of the contest held at the Derngate Theatre in Northampton.

The children competed against 23 other schools from the Northampton, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire regions.

Head judge Gorka from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and five other professional judges, watched with amazement as all the schools performed their ballroom and Latin dances. But it was Shepherdswell who came first and proudly held the glitterball trophy. Supported by all parents and many members of staff, cheers and celebrations will long continue alongside wonderful memories of a perfect day, on Saturday, June 23.

Shepherdswell Academy’s principal, Jonathan Cursley, is so proud of his children and staff. He said: “I had tears of joy! Seeing our children on stage and enjoying themselves so much was such a special sight.

“It was truly magical to see how this event brought our school community together. Well done children, I am extremely proud of you all and a big thank you to all staff but especially Mrs Bywater and Mr Curtis for being amazing. Keep dancing!”