Dancing on Ice champion leads Milton Keynes charity fundraiser

Dancing on Ice champion, Vanessa Bauer joined a 500-strong crowd to take part in a six-kilometre walk in Willen Lake, last weekend.

The walk was organised as part of the Global 6k for Water yearly event organised by international children’s charity World Vision, based in Milton Keynes.

It aims to raise awareness of lack of clean water in developing countries. Vanessa, who hosted a warm-up session with the crowd before the race, said: “This was agreat opportunity for everyone to come together to help give children the healthiest and happiest start in life. It was an amazing day.”

She explained:

> Six kilometres (or 3.7 miles) is the average distance a child walks to fetch water for their households every day;

> Children miss school because of the time spent fetching water - often contaminated - and may encounter dangers along the journey;

> Thousands of children under the age of five still die every year because of dirty water and poor sanitation.

Vanessa added: “It was important to remember why were are taking part. Bringing clean water to communities is more than just giving

families something safe to drink. It is about ensuring the young children who have to walk this long and dangerous walk every day, can instead attend school and play with their friends.

“World Vision have been doing a fantastic work bringing safe water to communities in some of the world’s poorest areas, but more needs to be done. I urge everyone to

get involved in this fantastic initiative to help change lives.”

If you missed the evcent you can volunteer by organising your own event to raise funds in support of World Vision’s water

projects in Chibumagwa village in Tanzania, East Africa - home to 5,000 people.

Funds raised will help water projects including procuring water pumps and solar panels, designing a new distribution system, and developing the water pipelines system and infrastructure.