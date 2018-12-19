On December 7, we published an article on www.miltonkeynes.co.uk concerning Mr David Bailey, photographed above. The article made serious, untrue, and defamatory allegations against Mr. Bailey.

The article was based on what we believed at the time to be an official notification issued by a statutory body for the information of the public. We now know that this is not the case, and the police are investigating the malicious origin of the communication.

Meanwhile, we are happy to apologise to Mr Bailey, and we continue to assist him and the police in tracing the person responsible.