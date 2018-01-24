David Lock Associates celebrate MKs 51st birthday with finale of year long campaign

Throughout 2017, David Lock Associates have been celebrating MK50 by showcasing 49 of the city’s 22 million trees on mk50trees.com

To complete the showcase and make the golden 50, DLA launched a competition to find a child to plant the 50th tree.

After a rigorous competition process, a ceremony was held today - on the day of Milton Keynes 51st Birthday.

Hermione Sumpter from Stony Stratford was invited to plant the historic 50th tree in the presence of the Mayor of Milton Keynes, councillor David Hopkins.

In his address at the ceremony, Cllr Hopkins said: “It’s hard to believe that it is twelve months to the day since we were celebrating the official 50th birthday of MK and were kick-starting the numerous celebrations and events that have marked all that is good and great about our fabulous city.

As part of the city’s birthday celebration reaching the big 5-0. David Lock Associates created a website dedicated specifically to the beautiful trees in the borough - and where people could also vote for which variety of tree would be planted to celebrate Milton Keynes’ anniversary.

The ceremony was held at Brooklands Linear Park, one of the many burgeoning new green spaces in the new city.

Ben Ruston of owners, Places for People said: “Holding this ceremony at Brooklands, particularly on the 51st Birthday, has been a real honour and we have been delighted to play a part in celebrating the city’s milestone moment.”