Dealing with the bear necessities at Woburn Safari Park

It’s summer time and the livin’ is easy, and imaginative keepers at Woburn Safari Park are helping their cheeky North American black bears celebrate the long summer days with an extravagant feast.

The refreshing meal, designed to provide enrichment and a juicy treat in the summer heat, included watermelon, pineapple, oranges, melon, monkey nuts and seeds.

Getting stuck in to the tasty treats

Craig Lancaster, team leader in Carnivores at Woburn Safari Park said: “Wild bears eat a lot of plant-based foods and tend to live in forested areas, so we make sure that our bears get plenty of enrichment and time to explore their 13-acre wooded enclosure.

"The summer is a busy time for the park and the bears are really popular with their playful and curious natures. We wanted to spoil them with a special summer feast and they really loved it. It didn’t take them long to hunt down all the treats and stuff themselves silly.

"As inviting as it might sound on a hot sunny day, we do urge our visitors coming through the bear enclosure to keep their windows closed and keep their own lunches for the much safer picnic benches down by Swan Lake in the Leisure Area!”