Deep cracks spark concerns over safety of canal bridge in Milton Keynes

A canal bridge with deep cracks the length of its brickwork is still safe to use, insists the Canal and River Trust.

Members of the public have complained that Bridge 79 on the Grand Union at Great Linford appears to be in “a seriously unsafe” state.

Cracks in the bridge

One man said: “This bridge has been in need of repair for a number of years. However, as a result of serious neglect by whoever is responsible for its upkeep it is now dangerous to allow it to be used.”

He added: “The authorities need to communicate with each other to put a plan together before a serious injury, or worse, occurs to a member of the public.”

The Citizen contacted MK Council, whose spokesman said: “The bridge is owned by the Canal and Rivers Trust. As this is a safety matter, we are contacting them to ensure they inspect urgently and take appropriate action.”

But a Canal & River Trust spokesman said: “We’ve been inspecting the bridge regularly, around three times a month, to check its condition and that it remains safe. Our engineers believe that the fallen brick work was the result of the bridge being hit in some capacity rather than it disintegrating."

The canal bridge

He added: "We’re confident that in the short term, despite appearances, this bridge remains structurally sound. We’re keen to get repairs sorted and will get them done as soon as we can.”