Two lanes have been shut on the M1 following a lorry collision near Milton Keynes this afternoon.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound between junction 14 and junction 15 earlier today and emergency services are now on the scene.

News

Lanes two and three have been closed following a collision between two HGVs, Highways England are reporting.

There are currently delays of at least an hour with congestion past junction 13.