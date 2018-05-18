Dele Alli launches new clothing line for Milton Keynes and beyond

Dele Alli has collaborated with global online retailer boohooMAN.com on a new clothing collection.

The Milton Keynes-born Tottenham Hotspur player, 22, has worked alongside the boohooMAN design team to create an exclusive collection that embodies his style.

With boohooMAN.com growing at a rapid rate, collaborating with Dele Alli allows the brand to truly connect with a customer that has been with the brand since day one, a customer that is as equally interested in their sports as they are their fashion, while allowing Dele to connect with his supporters through an affordable fashion range he has worked on so closely to design.

The collection, comprising 74 pieces, launched last week and can be viewed here: https://www.boohooman.com/collections/boohooman-by-dele

Samir Kamani, CEO, boohooMAN.com said: “We are excited to be collaborating with Dele. The partnership is perfect for the boohooMAN customer. We look forward to Dele joining the boohooMAN family and we cannot wait for everyone to see this collection’’.

Former MK Dons player Dele added: ‘‘I was extremely excited when boohooMAN approached me to collaborate. Fashion has always been an interest of mine and it was great to be able to play a part in the design process. I’m really looking forward for everyone to see the collection ’’