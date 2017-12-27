Delivery driver robbed of van and parcels in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver was robbed of his van and parcels just before Christmas.

The driver had parked his van near the entrance of Bagshot Court in Clifford Avenue, Bletchley so he could deliver packages.

On his return to the vehicle , at around 3pm, he was hit on the head by an unknown man.

The offender, described as a black man, then got into the delivery van, a white Mercedes Vito van, index WR56BKL, and drove down Clifford Avenue, towards Water Eaton Road.

The van was full of parcels worth just under £2000.

The victim, a man in his forties, was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital where he was treated after being hit on the head. He was later discharged.

Investigating officer detective constable Kim McHugh said: “This robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon just as the driver was delivering parcels, presumably, considering the time of year, many were destined as Christmas presents.

“After the driver was attacked, the offender then stole the van still full of parcels yet to be delivered. We are urging anyone who was in the area and may have seen someone acting suspiciously or seen the van drive off to contact us on 101 as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170378487 / URN 867 21.12.2017.’