Denbigh School is top performer in Milton Keynes

Staff and students are celebrating the news that the latest Department of Education measures rank Denbigh as the top performing school in Milton Keynes.

The school is ranked first out of the ten secondary schools in Milton Keynes for the Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores league table.

These statistics look at how much improvement is made by students in a school between Key Stage 2 and GCSE.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Denbigh School is firmly established in Milton Keynes as being fully committed to providing an aspirational and supportive environment for all of its students, whatever their ability. The continued outstanding teaching at Denbigh inspires students to progress, from whatever academic point they started from.”