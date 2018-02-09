Denbigh to open new secondary school in Milton Keynes in 2020

A new secondary school will open its doors in 2020 to 1,800 prospective new students living in and around the western flank of MK - it was announced today.

The Denbigh Alliance Multi-Academy (MAT) Trust beat competition from other local and national multi academy trusts to open the new school in September 2020, which will be constructed on a site in Barossa Way in the new Whitehouse development.

It effectively means the school will form a partnership with the current Denbigh School in Shenley Church End.

With a planned age range of 11 – 16 year olds, it will also and will create multiple new jobs for trades and local services, as well as for teaching and associate staff.

Chair of the Trustees, Willi Butler, said: “Following on from the DfE announcement, that Denbigh School is the highest performing school in Milton Keynes, it is a wonderful and exciting prospect for the Trust to be able to be involved in a new school, providing what will eventually be 1,800 new places for young people in the Whitehouse and Fairfields area.

“The Denbigh Alliance Multi Academy Trust has an ethos of creating a culture of success and we are so very pleased to have the opportunity to spread our philosophy further and deliver

high quality education in a school that will be fully inclusive for the community it will serve.”

Denbigh School head teacher Andy Squires added: "When we heard there was an opprortunity for this we decided to go ahead.

"The new school will only be 1.4 miles away from our current school, and we have a vested interested in making a big difference for these students.

"It will be a separate school and entity, but it will come under the Denbigh umbrella and share the same ethos of education, care and opportunity."

Denbigh Alliance MAT will be working closely with Milton Keynes Council, who will have the overall responsibility for the build.

The school is expected to open with just Year 7 students in 2020, before gradually building up to its full capacity of 1,800.