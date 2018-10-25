Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes at launch of spoken word event

An evening of music and poetry, which brought together young people from diverse communities across Milton Keynes, proved to be an inspiring event.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sam Cook was among those attending the launch of the ‘Spoken Word Cafe Night’ held at the Melis Restaurant, Midsummer Boulevard, on Thursday, October 11.

The successful event brought together young people, including some from Milto Keynes College, who spoke openly about subjects such as mental health, identity, religion and sexuality.

A spokesman for the event, hosted by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) said discussions looked at breaking language perceptions across cultures.

He said: “The college performance arts students, including our invited guest poets, who shared their experiences passionately and continue to break barriers within diverse communities and young people, was a moving experience for all of us.”

College student Millie Shadbolt said: “Another fantastic event for the Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture organisation, an opportunity for students and guest poets/artists to share their work and experiences. Amazing to see such talented and inspiring students from Milton Keynes College perform poetry, songs and speaking openly about subjects such as mental health, religion and sexuality. The performances were powerful and passionate, hoping to see more of these events in the future!

You can find out more about the projects the MKIAC is involved in by checking out their website at http://www.mkiac.org/ They are also on Twitter @mkiac and Instagram