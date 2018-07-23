Developer builds homes for all kinds of residents in Milton Keynes

David Wilson Homes South Midlands is building homes for nature as well as new residents at its latest development Eagles’ Rest in Milton Keynes.

The development will feature bat and bird boxes to preserve local wildlife in the area. Swift bricks will also be installed around the development to encourage swifts and house sparrows to nest inside.

Located on Fen Street on the edge of Milton Keynes, Eagles’ Rest is a new development offering two to five bedroom homes close to great transport links, whilst having beautiful countryside close by.

The homebuilder will also integrate wildlife corridors between the residential and green areas to give wildlife a home and ensure it can move around safely without disturbance.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It is important to us to demonstrate how we can protect and enhance the biodiversity of the local area, benefitting our customers and the wildlife around our developments.

“At Eagles’ Rest, we have worked to ensure we aren’t just building homes for residents in Milton Keynes, but also the fantastic wildlife in the area.

“We want to work closely with our customers to ensure our British wildlife is preserved at our developments as this is extremely important to us.”

A brand new school is also set to be built on the development soon, catering for 630 children, making this a great location for families.

