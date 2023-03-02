Developer fishing for nominations of worthy causes in Newton Leys so it can give away £3,000

A developer is fishing for nominations of worthy causes in Newton Leys so it can give away £3,000.

The collective donation of £3,000 has been entirely funded by admission fees from keen anglers who visit the local fishing lake operated by Taylor Wimpey, with the group headed up by Sales Executive, Andy Graves.

The team is inviting those living in and around Newton Leys to nominate local community groups, organisations, charities, or clubs that they think are most deserving of a helping hand.

Taylor Wimpey's The Leys at Willow Lake development, Newton Leys

Be it a contribution towards some much needed equipment, a personal fundraising challenge, a new project or initiative, or anything in between, Taylor Wimpey wants to hear from you.

Local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated by email.

Nominations opened on Friday 24th February and will run until Friday 24th March. All nominations will need to be received by this date and only one email per person will be counted. Taylor Wimpey South Midlands will then select the three winning cause’s who will each be awarded a donation of £1,000.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are always proud to support the local communities in which we build. We want to help those who are going above and beyond to make a difference so if you know a worthy cause in the Newton Leys area, we would love to hear about them. We would like to wish all of our nominees the best of luck and look forward to receiving the nominations and announcing the winner in April.”

