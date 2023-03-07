Developer judges World Book Day costume competition at Milton Keynes school

Characters from all corners of fiction were in attendance as Sales Advisers Lucy and Matt from Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Eagles’ Rest development arrived to judge the best costume.Lucy and Matt picked two winners, Lucia (age 5) from Key Stage One who was dressed as ‘the girl with the spotted handkerchief’ from The Baddies by Julia Donaldson, and Sophia (age 10) from Key Stage Two who was dressed as ‘Mary Seacole’, who both were awarded National Book Token vouchers.World Book Day is celebrated to inspire reading among children. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure and education, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.The global event aims to promote reading and sharing of stories among children of all ages.Nikki Mills, Assistant Headteacher at St Mary’s Wavendon C of E Primary School, said: “It was fantastic to see our students enthusiastic about World Book Day. At St. Mary's Wavendon C of E Primary School, we work hard to foster a love of reading and a reading for pleasure culture.“Children and staff alike participated in the fun and spent the day discussing and sharing books in the fantastic and creative costumes they had dressed up in. We had all sorts of book characters from Peter Pan to Alice in Wonderland, Miss Trunchbull to Funny Bones!”