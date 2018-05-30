Did blocked drains cause the flooding problems in Milton Keynes?

The flooding of hundreds of homes in Milton Keynes during the bank holiday storms has been blamed on a council failure to clean out blocked drains.

Social media was flooded with posts during Sunday and Monday about streets being underwater because the drains could not cope.

READ MORE - SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issues ANOTHER warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Milton Keynes

Now MK conservative leader Alex Walker has accused the Labour/Lib Dem partnership who have run MK Council for two years of taking their eye off the ball and making the situation much worse by failing to ensure drains were clear.

Mr Walker said: Residents deserve answers. The failure of the council to clean drains is a scandal and should be one of the most basic tasks a local authority carries out.

“Residents and councillors have been raising it for the last few years and little to nothing has been done. Large scale flooding protection schemes remain unfinished in the rural areas. I’m in no doubt the Council has made a bad situation much worse.”

Mr Walker added: “I will be asking the Labour Leader of the Council for answers and an apology. It would be absolutely right for residents who have thousands of pounds worth of damage to their homes to get an apology and a promise of action to clear drains across MK.”

He has, however, praised MK Council for its emergency response to the storms.

“The floods over the weekend showed the Milton Keynes community at its best - neighbours helping each other, emergency centres set up, and around the clock support from council staff,” he said,.

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted