Firefighters have been dealing with the aftermath of a collision involving a car and a lorry M1 northbound between junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and Newport Pagnell Service Area.

This morning's collision caused up to 300 litres of diesel to leak on to the grass verge from the lorry's damaged fuel tank.

Appliances and crews from Buckingham, Kempston and Mereway attended, and used an environmental protection kit.

No-one was trapped.