Director from Milton Keynes tackles marathon cycle ride in brother’s memory

A company director from Milton Keynes is now on the challenge of cycling over 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Lands End after losing his brother to cancer earlier this year.

Peter Galliford, from Mechline, and friends started on the scenic route on Monday, June 18, against the prevailing wind and carrying and towing all their own equipment, and will finish by the end of the month.

The money he raises will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Paul Strickland Scanner Centre at Mount Vernon Hospital, an independent medical charity specialising in diagnosis and monitoring of people with cancer and other serious conditions. Paul Strickland Scanner Centre also supports life-changing medical research which have potential to bring about breakthroughs in cancer treatment.

Peter said: “Very sadly I lost my beloved brother Ian to cancer earlier this year. A great person, inspiring and much loved and missed. The illness can be treated and managed, that we all know, and he acknowledged that there were always better potential outcomes and therefore to retain hope, especially for others. For him, earlier diagnosis could have undoubtedly helped. For him as well, the greatest issue was the care that he received, unbelievably ‘good’, especially when the going got tough. I also have a very close wonderful friend in the industry who is also battling hard with the illness. He is a great tribute of courage and hope and has not lost his wonderful sense of humour and selflessness. Similarly, he has shared that the greatest issues are that of diagnostics and out of hospital care.

“We’ve been already sincerely touched by the wonderful support and generosity from friends, family and work colleagues, some incredibly generous and selfless support, which makes it all so worthwhile. The charities will so appreciate every penny - it’s been very humbling.”

If you’d like to support Peter, visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/petergalliford1